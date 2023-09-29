U.S. oil futures jumped to their highest in more than a year on Thursday as a drop in crude stocks in the United States added to worries over tight global supplies from OPEC+ output cuts.U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures (WTI) were up 85 cents at $94.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Oil prices climb on crude draw, tight global supply - September 29, 2023
- Oil prices will hit $100 a barrel in 2024, Goldman Sachs’ chief commodities strategist warns - September 29, 2023
- Gold, Silver Prices On September 29; Check Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata - September 29, 2023