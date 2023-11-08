WTI crude oil drops 4.3% to $77.37, lowest since July, due to mixed economic indicators from China and decreased industrial demand concerns.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Oil Prices Hit Lowest Since July as China’s Economy Sputters - November 8, 2023
- Hurry Up! Just One Day Ahead Of Dhanteras, Gold Prices Are Falling; Is It The Right Time To Buy Gold? - November 8, 2023
- Gold prices drop amid strengthening dollar, expectation of Fed signals - November 8, 2023