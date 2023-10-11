Oil prices surged while stock markets and the Israeli currency fell at the start of the week as investors reacted to war between Hamas and Israel.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Oil prices rise and global stocks fall after Israel declares war on Hamas - October 10, 2023
- PRECIOUS-Gold firm as Fed comments signal potential end to US rate hikes - October 10, 2023
- Israel’s envoy to UAE vows unwavering resolve against Hamas - October 10, 2023