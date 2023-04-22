Benchmark US crude oil for June delivery rose 50 cents to $77.87 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for June delivery rose 56 cents to $81.66 a barrel.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Oil prices rise on Friday as gold and dollar fall - April 22, 2023
- Akshaya Tritiya 2023: Jewellers see a surge in customer footfall amid high gold prices - April 22, 2023
- Akshaya Tritiya: Jewellers anticipate sales surge as gold prices ease up - April 22, 2023