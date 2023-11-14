Gold for December delivery rose $16.30 to $1,966.50 per ounce. Silver for December delivery rose 77 cents to $23.13 per ounce. December copper rose 1 cent to $3.68 per pound. The dollar fell to 150.36 …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Oil prices steady on Tuesday while Gold rise and dollar fall - November 14, 2023
- GOLD ROYALTY REPORTS THIRD QUARTER 2023 FINANCIAL AND OPERATING RESULTS – CONTINUED GROWTH DRIVEN BY RECENT ACQUISITIONS - November 14, 2023
- Royal Gold Raises Quarterly Dividend to 40c per Share - November 14, 2023