Hughes made history in 2002 when, at the age of 16, she shocked the figure skating world to win gold in the ladies’ singles figure skating competition over her teammate Michelle Kwan, who was …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Olympic Gold-Medal Figure Skater Sarah Hughes Prepares 2024 Bid for U.S. Congress - May 16, 2023
- Gold taps lows under $2,000 as rally’s momentum wanes - May 16, 2023
- Gold settles below $2,000 first time since May 1 - May 16, 2023