OLYMPIC gold medallist Lauren Price is the latest name to be added to the card of next month’s night of boxing at the Bournemouth International Centre. The BOXXER event will be headlined by hometown …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold prices gain as US dollar loses strength on Fed pause bets - November 24, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD find demand after mixed S&P PMIs,US Dollar weakness - November 24, 2023
- Gold Price Weekly Forecast: Will XAU/USD finally clear $2,000? - November 24, 2023