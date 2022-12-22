Omai Gold Mines Inc. (TSXV: OMG) (OTCQB: OMGGF) (“Omai Gold” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the Company has closed its previously announced non-brokered private placement (the “Private …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Omai Gold Mines Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $4.22 Million - December 22, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD tumbles after US data, hits two-day lows under $1,800 - December 22, 2022
- Texas Wines: Double Gold Medals - December 22, 2022