Mining ceased at a time when the average gold price was less than US$400 per ounce, leaving significant drilled resources untapped and prime exploration targets untested. The Company’s short-term …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Omai Gold Mines Corp. to Present at Virtual Investor Day V – December 6 – 8 2021 - December 1, 2021
- Gold futures rise amid ‘uncertainty and anxiety’ in the marketplace - December 1, 2021
- Tres-Or Amends and Restates the Option on It’s Fontana Gold Project in Québec - December 1, 2021