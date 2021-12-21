Omicron risks, tepid dollar lift gold’s safe-haven appeal

Gold prices edged higher on Tuesday as a subdued U.S. dollar made bullion cheaper for holders of other currencies while the threat to global economy from a surge in the Omicron variant cases also …
