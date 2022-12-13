Looking forward to 2023 I believe a much stronger rally in gold and silver is likely to unfold. The issue to me, however, will be navigating the twists and turns in the months ahead. A rebound rally in the U.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- One Gold Name Is Getting My Attention - December 13, 2022
- Costco CFO says membership price hike is ‘a question of when, not if’ - December 13, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: Gold Prices Test Fresh Five Month Highs Ahead of FOMC - December 13, 2022