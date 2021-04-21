Market Overview Analysis by Investing.com (Pinchas Cohen/Investing.com) covering: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, XAU/USD. Read Investing.com (Pinchas Cohen/Investing.com)’s latest article on Investing.com …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Opening Bell: U.S. Futures Falter, European Stocks Rebound; Gold Rallies
Market Overview Analysis by Investing.com (Pinchas Cohen/Investing.com) covering: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, USD/JPY, XAU/USD. Read Investing.com (Pinchas Cohen/Investing.com)’s latest article on Investing.com …