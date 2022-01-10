Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (the “Corporation” or “Osisko”) (OR: TSX & NYSE) is pleased to provide an update on its fourth quarter 2021 deliveries, sales and cash margins, as well as a recap of certain …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Osisko Gold Royalties Announces Preliminary Q4 2021 Deliveries and Provides 2021 Recap and Portfolio Update - January 10, 2022
- Bravada Gold Receives Amended BLM Permit Approval for Wind Mountain Au/Ag Project, Nevada - January 10, 2022
- Dundee Precious Metals Achieves Another Record Year of Gold Production in 2021; Announces Timing of Q4/21 Financial Results - January 10, 2022