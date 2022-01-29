Raymond James boosted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a report released on Tuesday, January 25th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now expects that the basic …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $0.10 Per Share (NYSE:OR) - January 29, 2022
- Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) Shares Gap Down to $8.93 - January 29, 2022
- Westhaven Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:WTHVF) Short Interest Update - January 29, 2022