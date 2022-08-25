Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (TSE:OR – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$13.26 and traded as high …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $13.26 - August 25, 2022
- Gold Fails to Match Its Record Highs. Why It Still Deserves a Place in Your Portfolio. - August 25, 2022
- Gold Price Today: Yellow metal price rises on MCX | Check rates in your city - August 25, 2022