P2 Gold Inc. (“P2” or the “Company”) (TSX-V:PGLD) (OTCQB:PGLDF) reports that pursuant to its Stock Option Plan, it has granted stock options to directors, officers, employees and consultants of the Company to purchase an aggregate of 780,
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- P2 Gold Announces Option Grants - December 28, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD bears the burden of firmer United States Treasury bond yields - December 28, 2022
- PRECIOUS-Gold drifts lower from 6-month high on dollar uptick - December 28, 2022