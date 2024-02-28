That added game is included in the gold package. Home opponents include the AFC’s Colts … $132 for regular season (in 2023, prices were $64 and $128, respectively). End zone seats – $68 for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Kendra Scott’s New Target Jewelry Collection Has Gorgeous 14K Gold Necklaces & Earrings—Starting at Just $30 - February 27, 2024
- Packers increase ticket prices - February 27, 2024
- Packers raise season ticket prices; Gold package to get 3 regular-season games this year at Lambeau Field - February 27, 2024