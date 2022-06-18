The company has a market cap of C$16.34 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.13. Pacton Gold Inc, a junior exploration company, engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- FT Cboe Vest Gold Strategy Quarterly Buffer ETF (BATS:BGLD) Stock Price Up 0.5% - June 18, 2022
- Atlantic Gold (CVE:AGB) Shares Up ∞ - June 18, 2022
- Pacton Gold (CVE:PAC) Stock Price Down 6.1% - June 18, 2022