Karachi: Amid economic crisis in Pakistan, gold rates hit an all-time high of PKR 175,500 for one-tola after witnessing a hike of PKR 3,000. The All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association (ASSJA) reported …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Pakistan: Gold price hit all-time high of PKR 175,500 - December 20, 2022
- I Suggest These 3 Gold Majors For A Possible 2023 Rebound - December 20, 2022
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD needs to recapture $1,800 to extend the renewed upside - December 20, 2022