Pakistan’s supreme court on Friday endorsed a settlement with Barrick Gold to resume mining the Reko Diq, one of the world’s biggest copper and gold deposits sites in the country’s southwest, a court …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Pakistan’s court endorses settlement with Barrick Gold over mining project - December 9, 2022
- TSX Futures Rise on Higher Commodity Prices - December 9, 2022
- With Gold Prices Recovering, Is Wheaton Stock A Buy? - December 9, 2022