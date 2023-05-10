After buying $50 million worth of gold bars in 2021, the company said in its quarterly filing on Tuesday that it sold that investment for a minor gain.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Palantir dumps $50 million gold investment less than two years after buying precious metal - May 10, 2023
- Palantir dumps $50 million gold investment two years after buying precious metal - May 10, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD retreat despite weakening us dollar as inflation concerns linger - May 10, 2023