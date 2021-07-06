Palladium (XPD/USD) prices remain firm around the highest since June 16, following bullish gold, as traders brace for Tuesday’s European session. That said, the bright metal prints a three-day uptrend …
Palladium Price Analysis: XPD/USD tracks gold to test mid-June top above $2800
