The silvery metal was on the tear in 2020 and 2021 and surpassed the price of gold when it traded above $2,000 per ounce. Palladium’s price peaked at $3,440 in March 2022 as Russia’s invasion of …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- 8 Best Gold IRA Companies of 2024 - January 23, 2024
- Silver price today: Prices at $22.32 per ounce - January 23, 2024
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD turns bearish in the near term, holds above $2,000 - January 23, 2024