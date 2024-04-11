Currently, palladium trades at $1,060.57 per ounce, as of 9 a.m. ET, compared to gold, which trades at $2,341.35 per ounce. Year to date, palladium prices are down 3.55% and gold prices are up by …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD hovers around $2,350 with buyers in control - April 11, 2024
- 3 smart gold investing moves to make with inflation rising - April 11, 2024
- Costco makes hundreds of millions on 24-karat gold bar sales - April 11, 2024