Paramount Gold sumits plan of operation for proposed Grassy Mountain Gold mine to Federal Bureau of Land Management

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSE American: PZG) (“Paramount”) (the “Company”) announced today that it has submitted a modified Plan of Operation (“Plan”) to the Bureau of Land Management (“BLM”), for …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold Price Today: Investors try to absorb US Fed’s hawkish stance - December 16, 2021
- Gold gains on weaker dollar after Fed; focus on other cenbank meetings - December 16, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/EUR seesaws below €1,600 as EUR traders await ECB - December 16, 2021