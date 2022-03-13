Patriot Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:PGOL – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.07 and traded as low as $0.05.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Patriot Gold (OTCMKTS:PGOL) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.07 - March 13, 2022
- Gold price discount touches highest in 6 years amid Russia-Ukraine war – Check new rates - March 13, 2022
- China Gold International Resources (TSE:CGG) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.58 - March 13, 2022