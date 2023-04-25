This month, Google searches for the phrase “how to buy gold” reached their highest recorded level, according to Google Trends data cited in The Wall Street Journal. That’s thanks in part to the precious metal’s perceived stability when compared with cryptocurrencies, which have been on a wild ride for the past few years.
