Perseus Mining has revealed a slight uptick in gold production from its African gold operations in the March quarter as it took advantage of better pricing for the precious metal.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Perseus Mining boosts coffers with production uptick, better gold prices - April 18, 2023
- Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD juggles above $2,000, US Dollar softens despite hawkish Fed bets - April 18, 2023
- Gold prices mark first gain in 3 sessions, a day after dipping below $2,000 per ounce - April 18, 2023