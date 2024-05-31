Perth, Western Australia/May 31, 2024/ Perseus Mining Limited (“Perseus” or the “Company”) (ASX/TSX:PRU) is pleased to provide an update on its recently acquired Nyanzaga Gold Project in Tanzania. The compulsory acquisition process of the remaining OreCorp shares completed on May 20, 2024 and Perseus now owns 100% of the shares in OreCorp Limited.

Read Full Story at source (may require registration)