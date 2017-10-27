LIMA, Oct 27 (Reuters) – Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA, Peru’s largest precious metals miner, reported on Friday a 51.2 percent fall in its third quarter profit compared with the same period last year, due to lower gold prices and an increase in costs.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Peruvian miner Buenaventura profit falls in Q3 on lower gold prices - October 27, 2017
- Gold ends higher, but suffers a weekly loss - October 27, 2017
- Gold Loses Its Way As Dollar Index Breaks Out - October 27, 2017