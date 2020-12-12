Gold has bounced back from its support level of the low $1,800s, and is on track to touch $1,920 by Christmas time, said Peter …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Peter Hug’s gold price target for Christmas; ‘constructive’ but watch these risks - December 12, 2020
- Many of our clients have been diversifying from bonds to gold, says UBS’s Mark Smith - December 12, 2020
- Gold Price Analysis: XAU/USD bears hopeful after weekly close below key $1842 cap – Confluence Detector - December 12, 2020