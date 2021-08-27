Anthony Scaramucci argued that Bitcoin’s value is derived from its global network, while Peter Schiff claimed that Bitcoin is marketed like gold but has no actual value.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Indiagold raises $12 million for its gold-focused digital alternative credit platform - August 27, 2021
- Peter Schiff wins debate over whether gold is a better store of value than BTC - August 27, 2021
- Gold Price Forecast: Room to rise towards $1825? XAU/USD awaits US inflation, Fed’s Powell - August 27, 2021