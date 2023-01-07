The prices of Kazakhstani flour and petrol decreased while that of liquefied gas, diesel and gold surged in Kabul during the outgoing week, market sources said on Saturday. A worker of Ahmadyar Group …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Petrol, flour prices down, diesel & gold up in Kabul - January 7, 2023
- Gold futures end higher after ‘upbeat’, but ‘not too strong’ U.S. December jobs report - January 7, 2023
- Somaliland’s frankincense brings gold to companies. Its women pay the price - January 7, 2023