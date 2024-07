Gold prices rose in Philippines on Wednesday, according to data compiled by FXStreet. The price for Gold stood at 4,444.73 Philippine Pesos (PHP) per gram, up compared with the PHP 4,394.47 it cost on Tuesday. The price for Gold increased to PHP 51,842.40 per tola from PHP 51,256.26 per tola a day earlier.

