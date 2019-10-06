Thus, as an ever-growing supply of fiat currency chases after a fixed quantity of gold, the price of gold should increase. This allows gold and other real assets to protect your wealth against the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PHYS: A Trillion Reasons To Buy Gold - October 6, 2019
- The Gold ETF Remains Above Key Level And Commodities Fail To Hold Breakout As Dollar Remains Firm - October 6, 2019
- Gold Price Forecast: Trapped in falling channel ahead of Fed minutes - October 6, 2019