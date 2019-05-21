Trust units redeemed for physical gold bullion will be entitled to a redemption price equal to 100% of the NAV of the redeemed trust units on the last day of the month on which NYSE Arca is open …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- PRECIOUS-Gold slips to over two-week low as stronger dollar, stocks weigh - May 21, 2019
- PHYS: The Gold Standard To Protect Against The ‘Bar ZJ6752’ Fiasco - May 21, 2019
- TSX lower as weak gold prices hit mining stocks - May 21, 2019