Currently, platinum trades at $960.30 per ounce, as of 9 a.m., compared to gold, which trades at $2,318.03 per ounce. Year to date, platinum prices are down by 2.78% and gold prices are up by 12.18%.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Despite Strong Gold Prices, Barrick Stock Is Down 11% This Year. Is It A Good Bet? - June 11, 2024
- Platinum price today: Platinum is down 2.78% year to date - June 11, 2024
- Gold price hikes again - June 11, 2024