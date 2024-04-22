Currently, platinum trades at $926.20 per ounce, as of 9 a.m., compared to gold, which trades at $2,381.60 per ounce. Year to date, platinum prices are down by 6.23% and gold prices are up by 15.26%.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold set for biggest one-day in over a year as geopolitical concerns ease - April 22, 2024
- Gold Futures Prices Drop as Safe-Haven Demand Melts Away - April 22, 2024
- Platinum price today: Platinum is down 6.23% this year - April 22, 2024