Currently, platinum trades at $1,003.79 per ounce, as of 9 a.m., compared to gold, which trades at $2,310.22 per ounce. Year to date, platinum prices are up by 1.62% and gold prices are up by 11.80%.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold price today: Gold is down 0.60% from yesterday - June 26, 2024
- 2 Of My Top Gold Stocks For This Gold Bull Market: Newmont And Sandstorm - June 26, 2024
- Platinum price today: Platinum is up 1.62% this year - June 26, 2024