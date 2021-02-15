Platinum futures surged above $1,300 an ounce for the first time in more than six years on bets that a recovery in industrial demand and stricter emissions rules will tighten supply of the metal. Gold …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Platinum Soars Past $1,300 an Ounce for First Time in Six Years - February 15, 2021
- Gold Price News and Forecast: XAU/USD keep downtrend in the triangle - February 15, 2021
- Platinum Soars to Six-Year High on Auto Outlook as Gold Declines - February 15, 2021