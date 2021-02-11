Platinum Surges to Six-Year High on Industrial Bounceback Bets

Platinum rallied to a six-year high on bets that a recovery in industrial demand and stricter emissions rules will tighten supply of the metal used to curb pollution from cars and trucks.
