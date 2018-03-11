Investors should allocate 10 to 15 per cent in their portfolios to gold through sovereign gold bonds, experts tell Priyadarshini Maji. The price of gold recently touched a 15-month high of Rs 31,820 per 10 gram. It has, thus, crossed the levels seen in …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Play safe in 2018: Add gold to your portfolio - March 11, 2018
- Gold prices steady at B19,650 - March 11, 2018
- Price of Gold Fundamental Weekly Forecast – U.S. CPI Data Should Trigger Biggest Reaction This Week - March 11, 2018