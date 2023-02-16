Government, in order to deal with the hike in fuel prices, initiated a gold-for-fuel deal. The programme requires Ghana to exchange gold for fuel. Government believes that the deal will help reduce …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Playback: PM Express probes whether gold for oil deal is solution to high fuel prices - February 16, 2023
- Price Of 21-Karat Gold Records JD37.5 Per Gramme In Local Market - February 16, 2023
- India’s Jan gold imports plunge 76% to 32-month low - February 16, 2023