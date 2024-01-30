KUALA LUMPUR: Poh Kong Holdings Bhd expects gold prices to climb higher to the US$2,005 – US$2,050 per troy ounce range in 2024 amidst expectations on the United States (US) Federal Reserve’s interest …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Poh Kong expects 2024 gold prices in US$2,005 – US$2,050 per troy ounce range - January 30, 2024
- India Gold price today: Gold extends uptrend, according to MCX data - January 30, 2024
- Gold Price Consolidates Ahead of Fed’s Decision; EUR/USD Continues to Fall - January 30, 2024