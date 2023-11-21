Poor Things’ production designers Shona Heath and James Price: Director Yorgos Lanthimos ‘wanted everything.’ It’s the story of the fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Emma Stone), a young woman …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Gold counters fail to shine despite price increase - November 21, 2023
- ‘Poor Things’ production designers Shona Heath and James Price: Director Yorgos Lanthimos ‘wanted everything’ - November 21, 2023
- Cryptocurrency Turmoil, Uncertainty About Interest Rates Push Gold Prices Above $2,000 - November 21, 2023