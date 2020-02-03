If you’re looking for delicate, affordable fine jewelry you can wear every day, then you should consider Mejuri.
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Popular jewelry startup Mejuri is one of the most affordable places to buy everyday pieces, from gold hoops to stacking rings - February 3, 2020
- Gold Price News and Forecast: The level to beat for XAU/USD bears is the 1570 support - February 3, 2020
- Gold logs first loss in 4 sessions as the U.S. stock market, dollar and bond yields climb - February 3, 2020