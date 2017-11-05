Gold prices are down for the third consecutive week with the precious metal off by .43% to trade at 1267 ahead of the New York close on Friday. Bullion closed the month of October up just 0.28% and continues to trade within that monthly range into the …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
Latest posts by Gold Editor (see all)
- Post-NFP Gold Outlook: Prices Cling To Support Into November Open - November 5, 2017
- LME gold and silver Reference Prices: Will anyone notice? - November 5, 2017
- Kitco Weekly Outlook: Gold Market Is Stuck And Needs A Catalyst - November 5, 2017