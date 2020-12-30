PRECIOUS-Dollar lifts gold amid worries over U.S. stimulus delay

Dollar hits lowest level in more than two years against euro * First case of new virus variant detected in the United States * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: By Nakul Iyer …
Read Full Story at source (may require registration)
- Gold Prices Rise by Rs 10 to Reach Rs 50,230; Silver Costs 68,000 - December 30, 2020
- Gold price today: Yellow metal holds above Rs 50,100, Silver up nearly 1% - December 29, 2020
- Gold prices today remains range-bound but silver rates jump - December 29, 2020