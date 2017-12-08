PRECIOUS-Dollar rise pushes gold toward biggest weekly fall since May

(Updates throughout, adds London dateline) LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) – Gold prices steadied on Friday but were on track for their biggest weekly fall since May ahead of U.S. employment data later that could influence the pace of U.S. interest rate rises.
