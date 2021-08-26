PRECIOUS-Firm dollar dims gold’s appeal as markets seek taper clues

Gold extended losses into a third day on Thursday as the dollar and U.S. Treasury yields gained, and many investors held back, awaiting the next day’s speech from the Fed Chair at Jackson Hole for …
